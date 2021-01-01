Michelangelo Birthday Legendary since 1998 Year of birth T-Shirt

The birthday boy or girl was born in 1998? Then this funny saying is just right for the birthday! Michelangelo's artwork the creation with funny saying Legendary since 1998. Retro design in vintage art style. Anyone born in 1998 is legendary! Especially suitable for birthday for vintage 1998. Vintage Michelangelo hands of the creation of man in front of retro design and with funny saying: Legendary since 1998. Gift for anyone born in 1998 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem