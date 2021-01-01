Michelangelo Birthday Legendary since 2002 Year of birth Tank Top

The birthday boy or girl was born in 2002? Then this funny saying is just right for the birthday! Michelangelo's artwork the creation with funny saying Legendary since 2002. Retro design in vintage art style. Anyone born in 2002 is legendary! Especially suitable for birthdays for vintage 2002. Vintage Michelangelo hands of the creation of man in front of retro design and with funny saying: Legendary since 2002. Gift for anyone born in 2002 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem