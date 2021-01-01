From ebeam
Micro Suede Earpads for Sony MDR 7506 V6 CD900ST Memory Foam Ear Pad Suitable for Other On Ear Headphones Micro Suede Black
Advertisement
EAR PAD REPLACEMENTS FOR SONY HEADPHONES: Our state-of-the-art replacement ear pads are designed for comfort, suitable for SONY MDR-7506, MDR-V6 and MDR-CD900ST. May also work with other on ear headphones that fit these ear pad dimensions COMFORTABLE ON-EAR PLACEMENT: Relax in comfort with replacement ear cushions. They fit comfortably on your ear without distorting sound. Savor the notes with clarity and comfort. QUALITY MATERIALS FOR IMPROVED SOUND: Engineered for amazing sound quality, we use the best materials including high quality memory foam and soft, comfortable Micro Suede, expect to be impressed. THE BEST SOUND INSULATING EAR COVERS: Constructed of superior grade memory foam, this ear pad set insulates your ears with a perfect fit so nothing but the purest sound reaches your ear. Out performs your standard earpads and other competitor brand replacements. DURABLE FOR HEAVY USE AND A LONG LIFE: Exceptional craftsm