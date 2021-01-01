Quench Micro Water Complex Miracle Body Sea Salt Scrub

A non-greasy sea salt scrub sloughs away rough, dry skin Invigorating sea salt boosts circulation while smoothing skin Shea Butter and a blend of conditioning ingredients like Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil, Macadamia Oil, and Coconut Oil hydrate Quench Micro Water Complex reverses moisture depletion, helps balance pH levels, delivers nutrients to the skin, and combats Trans-epidermal water loss Quench MWC molecules are smaller than regular water molecules and are able to more effectively penetrate skin cells to plump them up 13.8 fl. oz/395 ml Paraben & Fragrance Free; Never tested on animals