Revlon Microdermabrasion Wand

Glowing, smooth, “fresh from the spa” skin is just a wave of the wand away. Made with real diamonds, our microdermabrasion wand eliminates dry, dead skin cells for a brighter complexion. Plus, it makes your skincare product absorb more easily, and cosmetics glide on more smoothly. We designed our wand with a curved handle to make it super simple to hold and control, and the wand’s rounded edge gets into those hard-to-reach areas of the face. Forget messy cords, batteries, or replacement parts; the Microdermabrasion wand is re-usable and convenient for on-the-go exfoliation. You can use it in the shower—just don’t forget to wash it after each use! Directions for use: Get smoother-looking skin in three easy steps: Step 1: Wet the wand with water. Hold with one hand and use your other hand to hold your skin taut. Step 2: Starting with the right side of your face, swipe using short continuous strokes and gentle pressure on the center of the face outwards. Remember, don’t swipe back and forth. This can cause irritation. Step 3: Repeat on the left side of your face. Gender: unisex.