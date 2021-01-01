Shiseido - MicroLiner Ink Eyeliner - # 05 White 0.08g/0.002oz

A weightless, foolproof & inky pencil to define the eyes. Formulated with high-impact pigments for smudge-proof, saturated & matte color. Contains thermo-sensory technology that transforms to a liquid form upon contact with skin. Reveals a flexible, water-proof film that lasts up to 24 hours. Micro-thin pencil can be dotted between lashes or glided across eyes smoothly with no skipping. Comes in beautiful shades inspired by traditional Japanese calligraphy. Dermatologist- & ophthalmologist-tested.