From shiseido

Shiseido - MicroLiner Ink Eyeliner - # 05 White 0.08g/0.002oz

$19.99 on sale
($22.00 save 9%)
In stock
Buy at jomashop

Description

A weightless, foolproof & inky pencil to define the eyes. Formulated with high-impact pigments for smudge-proof, saturated & matte color. Contains thermo-sensory technology that transforms to a liquid form upon contact with skin. Reveals a flexible, water-proof film that lasts up to 24 hours. Micro-thin pencil can be dotted between lashes or glided across eyes smoothly with no skipping. Comes in beautiful shades inspired by traditional Japanese calligraphy. Dermatologist- & ophthalmologist-tested.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com