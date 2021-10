Jen7 jeans in black wash stretch denim. Approx. 27" inseam. Features enhanceME sculpting panel engineered to subtly slim and sculpt your curves. Flexible shaping panel built into pockets expertly holds you in without restricting any movement. Mid rise. Five-pocket style. Fitted through skinny legs. Ankle length. Button/zip fly; belt loops. Cotton/polyester/rayon. Machine wash. Imported.