Approx. Model Measurements: Height: 5'10", Waist: 26", Bust: 33", Hips: 36"Model is wearing a size SMid rise; approx. inseam: 31.5"Bootcut leg with a little extra room at ankleButton front and zipper flyClassic 5-pocket stylingStretch denim for a fit that moves with you65% Cotton, 28% Polyester, 4% Rayon, 3% SpandexMachine washable; wash separately for the first time as rich dye can rub off on other itemsImported