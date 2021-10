These mid-rise panties that comfortably sit below the navel are made from sustainable fabric that's seamless and stretchy. 31% recycled nylon, 25% organic cotton, 18% nylon, 16% modal, 10% spandex Machine wash, dry flat Imported OEKO-TEX(R)-certified materials free of harmful substances This product meets Nordstrom Sustainable Sourced Materials criteria: contains at least 50% sustainably sourced materials