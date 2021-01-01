Cinq Sept Midi Mckenna Dress

Elegant long sleeve crepe dress with figure-flattering darting and front twist detail. Spread collar V-neck Long sleeves Concealed side zip closure Twist waist Polyester/polyurethane/spandex Lined Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 50 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by the radiant, magical hours between 5 and 7 PMwhich is what the label's French name translates tofounder Jane Siskin designs sophisticated, feminine pieces for both workweek and the weekend. The designer's silhouettes also play with volume and eye-catching trimmingsperfect for cocktails or a special night out. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Cinq Sept > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cinq Sept. Color: Black. Size: 12.