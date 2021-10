Freshen up your look with NYDJ\'s Midi Skirt with Braided Belt Loops. This skirt is designed with a longer midi length that looks equally stylish with boots or heels. Braided belt loops give it a unique, vintage-inspired touch. Our Lift Tuck® Technology uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to shape and support your curves for an always-sleek silhouette. Finished with a zip fly, button closure and classic five-pocket styling.