Stay cool and dry this swim season in the Nike Color-Block Midkini Top. Sleeveless construction with swoop neckline and back. Full front zipper closure. Heat transfer logo on the side. Fully lined for modesty. 83% recycled polyester, 17% elastane. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. Measurements: Length: 12 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.