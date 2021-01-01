Midland - MXT115, 15 Watt GMRS MicroMobile Two-Way Radio - 8 Repeater Channels, 142 Privacy Codes, NOAA Weather Scan + Alert & External Magnetic.

2-WAY RADIO - The 15 Watt MicroMobile walkie talkie is equipped with 15 High/Low Power GMRS channels and 8 Repeater Channels for increased communication range. EXTENDED RANGE - The MXT115 features a 50-mile communication range in open areas with little or no obstruction and the MicroMobileâ??s full 15-Watts of power and detachable external magnetic mount mobile antenna offers capability for extended range beyond that of the average GMRS radios. 142 CTCSS/DCS PRIVACY CODES - The MicroMobile has 142 privacy codes that gives you many channel options so unwanted transmissions are not heard. NOAA WEATHER SCAN + ALERT - NOAA Weather Scan will automatically scan through 10 available weather (WX) band channels and locks onto the strongest weather channel to alert you of severe weather updates. NOAA Weather Alert will sound an alarm indicating that there is a risk of severe weather in your area.