Midland Transparent Headset with Microphone

SPECS: Width: 5-1/4" Height: 2" Weight: 3/10 lb. DESIGN & DETAILS: Headset and microphone Two transparent behind-the-ear microphones Fits directly into ears Comfortable Easy to use Compact design Includes push-to-talk and VOX options Works with all Midland Radios GMRS/FRS radios Use in the security business, hunting, fishing and various activities Requires 2 AA batteries, not included Model: AVPH3 Compatible LXT Series: LXT80, LXT100, LXT101, LXT110, LXT112, LXT114, LXT118, LXT210, LXT216, LXT276, LXT300, LXT303, LXT305, LXT310, LXT312, LXT315, LXT316, LXT318, LXT319, LXT320, LXT322, LXT323, LXT324, LXT326, LXT328, LXT330, LXT335, LXT340, LXT345, LXT350, LXT360, LXT365, LXT376, LXT380, LXT385, LXT410, LXT420, LXT435, LXT440, LXT460, LXT480, LXT490, LXT500, LXT535, LXT560, LXT600 Compatible GXT Series: GXT200, GXT225, GXT250, GXT255, GXT300, GXT310, GXT325, GXT400, GXT444, GXT450, GXT500, GXT550, GXT555, GXT565, GXT600, GXT635, GXT650, GXT656, GXT661, GXT700, GXT710, GXT720, GXT735, GXT740, GXT745, GXT750, GXT756, GXT757, GXT760, GXT771, GXT775, GXT781, GXT785, GXT789, GXT795, GXT797, GXT799, GXT800, GXT808, GXT850, GXT881, GXT900, GXT950, GXT991, GXT1000, GXT1050, GXT1091, GXT2000, GXT2050, GXT5000 Compatible XT Series: XT14, XT18, XT20, XT22, XT24, XT25, XT26, XT27, XT28, XT30, XT511 Compatible CXT Series: CXT240, CXT250, CXT280 Compatible X-Talker Series: T31VP, T51VP3, T55VP3, T61VP3, T65VP3, T71VP3 and T75VP3