Adorable winter look that also keeps your pet warm, the hat and scarf are a matching set. With the warm cream color and bright pink pom poms on these knit winter accessories, your pet will be extra cuddly and cute. The scarf fits a 14" neckline and has a loop to keep it in place and the hat has ear holes that slip easily over your pet's head. Braided ties give you the option of giving the hat an extra-secure fit, or to have a more casual look and let them hang loose.