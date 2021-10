A luminous and fascinating perfume that opens on aromatic and solar notes, and settles gently on woody notes that enchant the soul. Midnight Gold, a secret rendezvous not to be missed. 4 oz. Made in France. TOP NOTES Cardamom Rosemary Mandarin Lime Neroli Black pepper HEART NOTES Patchouli Cedar Rose BASE NOTES Musk Amber Oakmoss Oud. Fragrances - Euro Parfums > Mancera > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Mancera.