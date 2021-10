This fitted dress is crafted of jersey printed with leopard motifs. Jewel neck Long sleeves Pullover style 96% viscose/4% elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 46" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Trend > Farm Rio > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Farm Rio. Color: Black White Midnight Leopards. Size: Large.