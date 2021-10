Key Notes: - Top notes: Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Saffron - Middle notes: Rose from Turkey, Rose Jelly Accord (Rose & Grapefruit) - Base notes: Agarwood Accord, Patchouli, Vanilla About The Fragrance: Olivier Pescheux reinterprets the mukhalat, giving a Parisian and nocturnal twist to this timeless oriental blend. A subtle and contrasted balance between an invigorating saffron and a timeless woody core carved into agarwood and patchouli. Like a black incantation, Olivier added a unique touch of ro