This Baroncelli men's watch from Mido showcases a white dial with a grande date window at 6 o'clock paired with a rose-gold-tone indexes and hands set in a 40mm rose-gold-tone PVD-finish stainless steel case. The watch features a Swiss automatic movement, transparent case back and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with double-sided antireflective treatment. The black leather strap secures with a buckle. The watch is water-resistant to 30 meters.