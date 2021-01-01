Midvale Chapter Daytime Drinkers Utah Craft Beer UT Brewer Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Jordan River design of our Beer Brewing themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Homebrewer fans, this Beer Lover trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10376700095 ways to use this vintage Booze themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Brew inspired look your Home Brewer addicts will surely love. Perfect for Celebration everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.