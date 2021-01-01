Burton is a proud Certified B Corporation brand dedicated to meeting high standards for sustainability and social responsibility. Gear up for the pitch with this Burton Midweight Rugby t-shirt. DRYRIDE Ultrawick Mid-weight 200 â¢ Utilizes mid-weight jersey fabric that is lightweight and breathable. â¢ Moisture wicking with a Supercharged Stink-Proof finish that'll help keep you feeling fresh. â¢ UPF 50+ treated fabric helps keep your skin safe while you're out in the sun all day. â¢ Stretch 360Â° four-way stretch provides excellent mobility. Next-To-Skin fit has a modern cut that hugs the body while still leaving room for movement. Fold over collar and 3-button placket in front. Long sleeves with semi-fitted cuffs. Fabric block design. Branding on the left chest and cuffs. 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.