Midwife Hourly Rate Funny Doula Humor Birth Attendant Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Funny Saying design of our Colleague themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Teammate fans, this Hilarious trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10342800018 ways to use this vintage Office themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Company inspired look your Workplace addicts will surely love. Perfect for Workers Day everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.