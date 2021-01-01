MightySkins Carbon Fiber Skin for SkullCandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds - Dead Eyes Pool | Protective, Durable Textured Carbon Fiber Finish | Easy to Apply, Remove, and Change Styles | Made in The USA

CARBON FIBER FINISH - With The Same Vibrant Color And Durability As Our Matte Finish This Stylish Carbon Fiber Texture Will Have Your Gear Looking And Feeling Like One Of A Kind SET THE TREND Show off your own unique style with MightySkins for your SkullCandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds! Don’t like the Dead Eyes Pool Design? We have hundreds of designs to choose from so your SkullCandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds will be as unique as you are! GOES ON AND COMES OFF EASY Apply your MightySkins vinyl decal easily & with precision on your SkullCandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds thanks to a patented low grip air release adhesive that’s built to last but removes easily and leaves no sticky residue when you’re ready to switch to a different design! SATISFACTION Our friendly knowledgeable staff is here to help and customer satisfaction is our top priority! If you have any issues with your order or you’re not happy for any reason just let us know and we’ll be there to help! PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA Buy with confidence from an American owned and operated company! MightySkins are produced in our state-of-the-art facility in West Palm Beach Florida proudly made in the U S A !