MightySkins Carbon Fiber Skin for Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds - Rasta Rainbow | Protective, Durable Textured Carbon Fiber Finish | Easy to Apply, Remove, and Change Styles | Made in The USA

CARBON FIBER FINISH - With The Same Vibrant Color And Durability As Our Matte Finish, This Stylish Carbon Fiber Texture Will Have Your Gear Looking And Feeling Like One Of A Kind SET THE TREND: Show off your own unique style with Mighty Skins for your Skull Candy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds! Don’t like the Rasta Rainbow Design? We have hundreds of designs to choose from, so your Skull Candy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds will be as unique as you are! GOES ON AND COMES OFF EASY: Apply your Mighty Skins vinyl decal easily & with precision on your Skull Candy Sesh True Wireless Earbuds thanks to a patented low grip air release adhesive that’s built to last but removes easily and leaves no sticky residue when you’re ready to switch to a different design! SATISFACTION : Our friendly, knowledgeable staff is here to help and customer satisfaction is our top priority! If you have any issues with your order or you’re not happy for any reason, just let us know and we’ll be there to help! PROUDLY MADE IN THE USA: Buy with confidence from an American owned and operated company! Mighty Skins are produced in our state-of-the-art facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, proudly made in the U. S. A. !