Quick And Easy To Apply Sony Ps4 Gold Wireless Headset Is Not Included (Decal Skin Only) Protect Your Sony Ps4 Gold Wireless Headset From Dings And Scratches Proudly Made In The Usa: We Use Only 3M Automotive-Grade Vinyl, The Industrys Most Trusted Brand, Mightyskins Are Produced In Our State-Of-The-Art Facility In West Palm Beach, Florida.