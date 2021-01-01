Line & Dot Mika Sweater Dress in Beige. - size S (also in M) Line & Dot Mika Sweater Dress in Beige. - size S (also in M) 72% acrylic 25% nylon 3% spandex. Dry clean only. Unlined. Slip-on styling. Mid-weight knit fabric. Light distressing details at collar, cuffs and hem. Imported. LEAX-WD234. LD4305L. Line & Dot is a women's contemporary collection that instantaneously distinguishes itself by combining classic staples and modern European style. Every season, Line & Dot delivers an element of surprise with each style, marrying together with timeless femininity and vintage aesthetic. This creative blend results in a collection of effortless pieces that are perfect for any occasion. Line & Dot embraces all things wearable yet glamorous, creating a chic style that every woman aspires to achieve.