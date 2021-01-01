Akris punto Mike Drawstring Crepe Pants

These drawstring crepe trousers have an athletic elongated leg that's vented at the cuff for a modern touch. Drawstring closure Pull-on style Side seam pockets Straight leg Vented cuffs Polyester/polyurethane Lining: cupro Dry clean Imported of Japanese fabric SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10.5" Inseam, about 27" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. Akris punto was later launched in 1995 with a relaxed, understated mindset. With a range of contemporary looks including architectural silhouettes, graphic prints and colorblocking, each piece is finished with an athletic edge. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: Dark Denim. Size: 6.