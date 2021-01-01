CoRNETTI Mila Slide in Brown. - size 39 (also in 36, 37, 38, 40) CoRNETTI Mila Slide in Brown. - size 39 (also in 36, 37, 38, 40) Calfskin leather upper and sole. Made in Italy. Two-toned leather straps. Wood-textured insole with padded leather lining. CORR-WZ97. MILA. Entirely handmade in Southern Italy, Cornetti sandals embody the beautiful imagery of the Mediterranean. Each style captures the spirit of various points along the Amalfi coast. The brand?s quality and attention to detail makes their sandals the chic, go-to option for everyday wear.