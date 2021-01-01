The Birkenstock Milano Amalfi Leather with Soft Footbed adds refreshing interest to an everyday classic with its adjustable heel strap. Featuring a smooth and supple leather at the upper with a patina finish. The Milano Amalfi by Birkenstock offers a soft, contoured cork footbed that molds to the shape of your foot for a custom fit at the midsole. The cushion support allows for added arch support with its soft foam cushioning and a heel cup. This Birkenstock slide sandal is made with a durable and flexible EVA outsole with shock-absorbing features. The straps are adjustable. Features and Benefits Adjustable heel strap Leather upper with patina finish Countoured suede cork footbed Custom fit molding at midsole Arch support Heel cup EVA outsole Shock-absorption Adjustable straps