Pupa Milano Made To Last Lip Duo - Comfortable Liquid Lip Color with Top Coat - Waterproof - Long Lasting Hold - Ultra Shiny, Latex Effect Make-Up Result - 011 Natural Brown - 0.13 Oz

Ultra-comfortable texture for long days. Pupa milano's luxurious formula stays soft and moist all day. Experience super comfortable lip color that feels like nothing's there Intense color that makes an impact. Pupa milano lip products are formulated with a high concentration of natural brown pigments that provides pure color and superior, show-stopping coverage for every occasion Dermatologist tested and paraben free. You really can have it all - pupa milano offers incredible makeup and skincare without any of the harmful effects of parabens. All our products are also lab tested to ensure the highest quality Ultra shiny, eye-catching formula. Our vinyl effect, glossy lipstick takes shine to the next level. Get lips that seem to glow from within with pupa milano Pupa milano - made in italy. Pupa milano is all about creativity, design, trends and "made in italy" beauty. Discover our complete longwear make up and skin care range, beauty kits, and sun care products perfect for women