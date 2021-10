Flattering one-piece swimsuit adorn tie at back and one-shoulder detail. One shoulder Spaghetti strap Tie at back Full coverage Polyamide/elastane Hand wash Made in Brazil SIZE & FIT Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small. Outerwear And Swimwear - Contemporary Swim > Vix By Paula Hermanny > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. ViX by Paula Hermanny. Color: Red. Size: Large.