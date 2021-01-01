Pupa Milano Shine Up! Lipstick - Shimmering Effect Lipstick-Pencil - Subtle And Sensory Texture - Adheres Perfectly, Precisely and Flawlessly - 005 Wonderland - 0.056 Oz

The convenience of a pencil with the coverage of a lipstick. Our innovative, retractable crayon design combines the beautiful, rich wonderland color of a lipstick with the ease-of-use of a lip pencil Lip color that's truly loveproof. Make sure your lip look is 100% kissproof with pupa milano's ultimate transfer-free, long lasting lipstick. Our wonderland color lipstick is smudge-proof for a veil of color that lasts all day or night Ultra-comfortable texture for long days. Pupa milano's luxurious formula stays soft and moist all day. Experience super comfortable lip color that feels like nothing's there Super creamy texture for even, beautiful coverage. The creamy texture of pupa milano's incredible lipstick gives smooth, even coverage that's quick and easy to apply Dermatologist tested and paraben free. You really can have it all - pupa milano offers incredible makeup and skincare without any of the harmful effects of parabens. All our products are also lab tested to ensure the highest quality Skin type: Normal