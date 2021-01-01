Nike Miler Women's Short-Sleeve Running Top

LIGHT AND VENTILATED. The Nike Miler Top helps you face the heat in strideâwhether it's a short run or you're in it for the long haul. It's light and smooth with mesh on the back to help you stay cool and comfortable when you're pushing towards your goals. Soft With Less Sweat Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Smooth fabric on the front and upper back feel light and airy. Targeted Airflow Stretchy mesh on the back feels cool and breathable. More Benefits A longer back hem gives you more coverage. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Reflective elements Fabric: Body: 100% polyester. Mesh: 92% polyester/8% spandex. Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Style: AJ8121; Color: Fuchsia Glow; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult