Get in step with this Citizen® Eco-Drive™ men's watch that combines high-performance function with a trendy military look. Features day/date window, luminous hands and markers and sweeping second hand. Best of all, no battery changes! Brand: Citizen® Dial Color: Black Strap: Green nylon Clasp: Strap buckle Movement: Quartz Water Resistance: 333' Case Width: 38mm Case Thickness: 9.5mm Bracelet Dimensions: 7½" long, 18mm wide Model No.: BM8180-03E Jewelry photos are enlarged to show detail.