Neil Barrett Military Star Sweatshirt Black - BLACK SMALL

Neil Barrett presents you with this black Military Star print sweatshirt features a round neckline, long sleeves with elasticated cuffs, a relaxed fit, side zip detailing and graphic print to the front.Neil Barrett has been a renowned designer for over two decades, working for brands including Prada and Gucci. He launched his eponymous line in 1999 and has built a strong signature style ever since with impeccable construction at the core. Renowned for striking, streamlined styling and immaculately cut suits, Neil Barrett always brings an element of grit to handsome collections that remain true to his signature pared-back style.