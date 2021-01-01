Dionis Milk & Honey Goat Milk Body Lotion

Milk & Honey Goat Milk Body Lotion - The milk & honey goat milk body lotion by Dionis is deeply moisturizing; it will nourish & hydrate dry, thirsty skin without leaving a greasy residue. Benefits Cruelty free Paraben free Non-greasy Made with goat milk Relief for dry, thirsty skin Made in the U.S.A. Features Dionis' luxurios milk & honey delivers deep hydration and pure joy with a fresh milky scent and sweet honey straight from the comb Key Ingredients Goat milk: loaded with proteins, iron, vitamins & nutrients. It has moisturizing and exfoliating properties, safe for all skin types. - Milk & Honey Goat Milk Body Lotion