Cake Beauty Milk Made Vegan Body Sugar Scrub- Shea Butter, Candied Oat Milk & Marshmallow Root Extract - Gentle Exfoliating Hand, Leg, Foot & Body Sugar Soap Scrub & Moisturizing Shower Wash for Women

Exfoliating Shower Scrub: Your favorite shower scrubs are back in new, more convenient packaging; Slough off dry skin for a plumping, skin boosting glow that’s a gentle alternative to salt shower scrubs Soothing and Moisturizing Formula: Our iconic candied cake scent is met with exfoliating crystal white sugar, soothing oat milk concentrate, moisture holding coconut oil and skin superfood shea butter Cake Hair and Skin Care: We make delectable hair and body care products with decadent textures and iconic fragrances, from shampoos, conditioners and styling products to lotions, scrubs and body washes 100 percent Vegan and Cruelty Free: We 're certified as cruelty free and vegan by PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies; Our products are made of natural ingredients and contain no parabens, phthalates, sulfates or talc Cross Our Hearts: Nobody should have to choose between quality natural formulations and girlie greatness; Every product we create is designed to give the soul what it needs and the heart what it wants