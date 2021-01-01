Molton Brown Milk Musk Body Lotion

WHAT IT IS EXPLORE London via Paris Spun golden shards of sunlight bathe a timeless embrace. A tender clasp of hands and a cashmere-soft kiss. Joyous bundles of down create blissful warmth, scented with silvery musk and cosseting vanilla. Nourish your senses with a pure, olfactive union. Pure. Gentle. Comforting. 10 oz. Made in UK. A tender floral-musky Eau de Toilette spun with notes of luscious pear, soft musk and heartening white cedarwood, Milk Musk is a pure and comforting scent. Ambroxan in the heart evokes skin-on-skin softness; a cashmere-soft embrace for the body and self. HOW TO USE IT Spritz after using Milk Musk Body Lotion; nourish the senses with luscious notes of bright pear, comforting vanilla and sweet cedarwood. THE FRAGRANCE Top notes of pear and peach. A heart of musk, ambroxan and vanilla. A base of white cedarwood and tonka bean. Fragrance family: FLORAL-MUSKY. Fragrances - Lifestyle Home Collectio > Molton Brown > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Molton Brown.