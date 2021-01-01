Chopard Mille Miglia Chronograph Automatic Diamond White Dial Mens Watch 178588-3001

Stainless steel case with a white rubber strap. Fixed diamond set bezel. White dial with index hour markers. Minute markers. tachymeter markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 39 mm, case thickness: 12.67 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made.