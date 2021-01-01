Stainless steel case with a black rubber strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with luminous silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers. Tachymeter markings around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between the 4 and 5 o'clock positions. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hours. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 12.67 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Chopard Mille Miglia Chronograph Automatic Silver Dial Mens Watch 168589-3001.