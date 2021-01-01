18kt rose gold case with a brown leather strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel. Blue dial with gold-tone hands and luminous dot hour markers. Tachymeter scale around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Chopard Calibre 1874 Hand Wind movement, containing 18 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Round case shape, case size: 41 mm, case thickness: 12 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hours, minutes, seconds, chronograph, tachymeter. Mille Miglia Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Chopard Mille Miglia Vintage Rose Gold Mens Watch 161889.