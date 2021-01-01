18kt rose gold case with a 18kt rose gold bracelet. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel set with diamonds. White mother of pearl dial with rose gold-tone alpha-style hands and Roman numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Small seconds sub-dial. Audemars Piguet calibre 5201 hand wind movement, containing 19 Jewels, composed of 157 parts, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 54 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push set crown set with a pink sapphire cabochon. Transparent case back. Oval case shape. Case size: 39.5 mm. Case thickness: 9.8 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 20 meters / 65 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Additional Info: crown set with a pink sapphire cabochon. case set with 116 brilliant-cut diamonds; ~0.60 carats. Millenary Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Audemars Piguet Millenary Hand Wound Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch 77247OR.ZZ.1272OR.01.