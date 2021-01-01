SWAROVSKI Millenia ear cuff, Octagon cut Swarovski Zirconia, Purple, Rhodium Finish

Size: 7/8 inches This versatile ear cuff puts a vibrant spin on elegant everyday dressing. Expertly crafted from octagon-step-cut stones in a dreamy, lavender hue, it's finished with a sleek, rhodium-plated setting. Wear yours solo or stacked with other statement pieces from the Millenia family. This piece is a single ear cuff; it is sold as one unit and does not come as a pair. This earring can be worn on both ears. Designed to last: Swarovski jewelry will maintain its brilliance over time when simple care practices are observed; remove before contact with water, lotions or perfumes to extend your jewelry's life Since 1895, founder Daniel Swarovski’s mastery of crystal cutting has defined the company. His enduring passion for innovation and design has made it the world’s premier jewelry and accessory brand. Today, the family carries on the tradition of delivering extraordinary everyday style to women around the world.