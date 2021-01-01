TRAVELERS CHOICE Millennial 21" Expandable Hardside Carry-On Spinner Luggage in Grey at Nordstrom Rack

Travel in style and functionality with this hardside carry-on spinner luggage from Traveler's Choice. - Sleek matte exterior finish is finger-print resistant- Patented 360-degree Cyclone spherical double-wheel system provides effortless and smooth mobility- Aluminum retractable handle system allows you to maneuver your bag with ease- Retractable handle adjusts to 3 heights for optimum control and maneuverability- Bottom grip handle allows easy lifting without touching the wheels- Built-In TSA-approved combination lock provides additional peace of mind- Expansion zipper opens to add 25% extra storage capacity- Fully-lined interior includes a large zippered compartment and a removable compression system- Removable compression system keeps your belongings intact- This spinner includes a 5,000 mAh rechargeable, removable, high capacity li-ion power bank that equates to approximately 3 charges depending on your device- The power bank is designed to fit in a translucent compartment at the back of the luggage, so you can easily access your power bank for a quick charge on the go- It also comes with a soft battery carrying case and a USB cable. 21.25" H x 14.25" W x 9" D (+2" exp.) Polycarbonate Spot clean Imported 10-year warranty on luggage and 1-year warranty on power bank