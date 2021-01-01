TRAVELERS CHOICE Millennium Canvas Messenger Bag, Grey in Gray at Nordstrom Rack

This spacious and secure messenger bag is the perfect travel companion to work or play. . Front flap with zipper pocket and buckle fasteners. Large zipper pocket under front flap. Spacious main compartment. Padded laptop sleeve for 15" laptop. Inside multi pocket organizer with RFID zipper pocket. Durable carry handle. 2 exterior side pockets. Padded adjustable removable shoulder strap. Black nickel hardware. Large back zipper pocket / luggage loop. Approx. 13.25" x 17.25" x 5.5". Imported Cationic fabric