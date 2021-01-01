The Tory Burch Miller 50 mm Lug Sole Bootie will embolden your cold-weather style with a supple suede upper, combat-style silhouette, and block heel. Side-zip closure and lace-up front panel a secure fit. Classic round toe. Rear pull-tab for easy entry. Signature logo accent at the side. Breathable leather lining. Lightly padded footbed provides added comfort. Lugged man-made outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 1 lb 7 oz Shaft: 5 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.