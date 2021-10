Beach Bunny Miller Pant in White. - size L (also in M) Beach Bunny Miller Pant in White. - size L (also in M) Polyamide blend. Hand wash cold. Elasticized waistband. 12 at the knee breaks to 20 at the leg opening. BEAC-WP7. B12139C7. Beach Bunny swim separates offer a variety of mix-and-match styles for a unique, beach ready look. Lace, chain, and ruching details combined with comfy fabrics make for an undeniably flirty, figure flattering look.