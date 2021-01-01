retrofete Millie Dress in White. - size L (also in M) retrofete Millie Dress in White. - size L (also in M) Self: 100% nylonLining: 95% viscose 5% lycra. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Split back with dual loop button closureHidden side zipper closure at skirt. Bodice cut-outs and V-waist detail in back. Completely embellished with iridescent and matte white sequins. ROFR-WD186. PF21-3659. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.