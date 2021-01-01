cupcakes and cashmere Milo Pant in Mustard. - size S (also in XS) cupcakes and cashmere Milo Pant in Mustard. - size S (also in XS) 96% poly 4% elastane. Hand wash cold. Elastic waistband and hem. Velvet fabric. Item not sold as a set. 19 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. Imported. CUPR-WP24. CK403833. With a successful fashion and lifestyle blog, along with a series of bestselling books, Los Angeles based blogger Emily Schuman takes her brand name a step further; launching her own clothing label, Cupcakes and Cashmere. Inspired by the unique styles of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Malibu, the collection embodies pieces that are ultra-feminine, classic, polished and easy to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe.