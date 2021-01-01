Gold-tone alloy case with a gold-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed gold-tone alloy bezel. Green dial with gold-tone dauphine-style shape hands and Roman numeral & index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 38 mm, case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 14 mm, band length: 7.75 inches. Fold over with double push button release clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Sophie and Freda Milwaukee Quartz Green Dial Ladies Watch SAFSF5804.